Actor Ajith Kumar's recent victory at the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race has set social media on fire and we mean it literally! The actor has gone viral not just for his racing victory but also for the heartwarming moments with his family. The Tamil superstar won both the 991 and GT4 categories and viral videos of his emotional celebrations--with his wife Shalini and children--have overshadowed his victory.

Heartfelt Congratulations to Thiru Ajith Kumar Avl, and the Ajith Kumar Racing Team @Akracingoffl , for securing 3rd place in the 991 category and winning the "Spirit of the Race" award in the GT4 category at the Dubai 24H race! Overcoming the challenges with such great… pic.twitter.com/3eJBLQ42RD — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) January 13, 2025

Ajith's public acknowledgement of his wife's support, saying "And Shalu, thank you for letting me race," has further endeared him to the public. This sentiment was echoed by fellow actor R. Madhavan, who shared videos of the celebration, calling Ajith "an incredible real HERO."

#RMadhavan shares a heartwarming photo with #AjithKumar as the latter decides to step back from driving for his team, #AjithKumarRacing, in the upcoming #dubai24h Series. ?#Trending pic.twitter.com/3yymLzrL2u — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 12, 2025

One particularly touching video shows Ajith walking towards Shalini, kissing her, and embracing her to celebrate his win. He's also seen greeting his children Anoushka and Aadvik, surrounded by well-wishers. This display of affection and family unity has resonated deeply with fans, with many captioning the moments as "The man has won in life."

A Cutest Video Of THALA #Ajithkumar Sir With Shalini Ma’am And Anoushka ??#AjithkumarRacing pic.twitter.com/R2DeVBvL3b — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) January 12, 2025

In contrast, the timing of Ajith's racing success and the viral family moments have led some to speculate whether this will shift public attention more towards him, potentially impacting his contemporary Vijay's political aspirations.

However, industry experts caution against drawing such conclusions, emphasizing that both stars have distinct fan bases and career paths. In a recent writeup, film analyst Sreedhar Pillai rubbed off the allegations as purely premature. "Ajith and Vijay have always had different approaches to their careers and public life. Ajith's recent success in racing and the focus on his family life align with his long-standing image. It's premature to say this will significantly impact Vijay's political ambitions," he wrote.

The Most Sweetest Video On The Internet Today ?‍♂️??‍♀️❣️#AjithKumarRacing pic.twitter.com/hv4JL6JWVw — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) January 12, 2025

The debate between Ajith and Vijay fans has been a constant in Tamil cinema for years, often leading to heated discussions and even conflicts. In January 2023, the release of Vijay's "Varisu" and Ajith's "Thunivu" led to clashes between fan groups, highlighting the intensity of this rivalry.

Former radio jockey and aspiring filmmaker, Navalakshmi Rajkumar has another interesting take to the story. She believes both the superstars are pursuing their passions in life and it would be baseless to compare them. "From what I see, Vijay has taken a significant stand by deciding to quit cinema despite having an exceptionally large fan base, arguably one of the highest among Tamil industry stars. His entry into politics and the launch of his party became the talk of the town for weeks. I also believe he had ample time to shine in the news politically in recent times. Personally, Ajith's situation presents a contrast. He has been deeply involved in racing for years and has openly expressed his passion for it. I felt like he finally got his due and looked happiest winning the race and has been openly giving interviews which he hasn't done for his films also."

She further notes, "However, there is also a similarity between the two. Both stars have chosen to pursue something they have always wanted to do, stepping away from their established successful careers which pay them beyond measure. This decision itself is commendable and serves as a motivation, even though it may appear risky. Whether one move overshadows the other depends entirely on the perspective."

Nevertheless, Ajith's success on the racetrack and his visible family bonds have undoubtedly added a new dimension to his public image, potentially reshaping the narrative of this long-standing rivalry in Tamil cinema.