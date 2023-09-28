After much anticipation, Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, "Vidaa Muyarchi," is finally gearing up to start shooting, with the action set to kick off on October 4. Although the film's announcement has been in the pipeline for a while, fans can now rejoice as the project inches closer to realization under the direction of Magizh Thirumeni.

Abu Dhabi Bound

According to reports from DT Next, the first shooting schedule of "Vidaa Muyarchi" is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. The groundwork for the shoot has already begun, with the film crew making their way to Abu Dhabi on September 24. They wasted no time in setting up, with the actual shooting commencing on Monday. The cast is expected to fly in a couple of days before the shoot. Interestingly, the movie promises a globetrotting experience for audiences, as it is set to explore various international locations across Asia.

Casting Speculations

While the official announcement has only revealed Ajith's involvement in the project, speculation abounds regarding the rest of the cast and crew. Reports suggest that Trisha Krishnan may be playing the female lead, reuniting with Ajith after their successful collaborations in "Ji," "Kireedam," "Mankatha," and "Yennai Arindhal." Furthermore, it's rumored that the film will feature two female leads, with "Valimai" actress Huma Qureshi reportedly joining the ensemble. However official confirmation is awaited.

Behind the Scenes

In the creative department, Anirudh Ravichandran has been entrusted with the music composition, promising a captivating soundtrack, while Nirav Shah takes charge of cinematography, ensuring visually stunning scenes.

"Vidaa Muyarchi" is being produced by Lyca Productions, and the production house has recently quashed rumors of the film being shelved, reassuring fans that the Ajith Kumar starrer is very much on track.

Change in Direction

Initially, the production house had announced Ajith Kumar's collaboration with director Vignesh Shivan. However, due to creative differences and concerns with the script and storyline, the director opted out of the project. Subsequently, director Magizh Thirumeni stepped in to helm the film, bringing a fresh perspective to the project.