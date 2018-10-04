Iman Shumpert is reportedly proud of Teyana Taylor's raunchy performance on Saturday Night Live. The 27-year-old artist stunned everyone as she wore a see-through top during her act with Kanye West.

The two performed on the track We Got Love. According to a report in Hollywood Life, the NBA star is impressed with her body, even after welcoming their daughter in 2015. A source said: "Iman is super proud of the incredible, sexy shape his wife is in. He believes it helps keep their romance hot. Iman is head over heels in love with Teyana, but he loves her inside and out regardless of what she looks like."

"He's in love with who she is as a person. It's not all about looks. It's her phenomenal personality and the bond they share that reassures him they will last forever," the insider added.

Adding on, Taylor is apparently shocked by the reaction she received after showing off her bare breasts on the show. Another source said: "Teyana doesn't understand why people are freaking out about what she wore on her SNL appearance, it's like, they're just nipples, everybody has them, get over it already. Teyana is proud of her body, she works hard to keep it looking like it does, and she loves to show it off."

"Teyana's been on the cover of Playboy, she loves to do risqué photoshoots and flaunt her body, just one look at her Instagram feed will tell you that," the insider went on. "It's not like she was at the Kids' Choice Awards or something. Saturday Night Live is an adult show, so she doesn't see what the big problem is. As far as Teyana is concerned, the USA is far too puritanical when it comes to nudity, especially nipples, and she thinks it's just ludicrous."

Meanwhile, Taylor had received appreciation after she was featured in his music video for track Fade.