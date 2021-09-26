Amid inputs by the intelligence agencies regarding possible strikes by terrorists during festival season, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a terrorist of The Resistance Front (TRF) near the highly sensitive Jammu Railway Station.

With the arrest of a TRF terrorist, Jammu Police foiled nefarious designs of anti-national elements to carry out an attack in the winter capital of the Union Territory during the festive season.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja alias Sultan, a resident of Gadapora village of south Kashmir's Shopian. He was arrested with a pistol and seven rounds. According to a police spokesman, a hunt has been launched to nab two of his associates who provided support to him for reconnaissance.

How TRF terrorist nabbed near Jammu Railway Station?

According to police, on the basis of credible inputs about the movement of Kashmir-based terrorist to Jammu to accomplish a nefarious design, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police laid ambushes at different locations in Jammu city.

"During checking near railway station Jammu, a two-wheeler driver dropped a pillion rider about 50-60 metres behind the checkpoint and sped away," a police spokesman said. The suspected person, carrying a bag, started moving fast towards a nearby bylane but was chased by police and overpowered at some distance.

The search of the suspect led to the recovery of a pistol loaded with seven cartridges, the spokesman said, adding he was put under sustained questioning on the spot by officials of SOG Jammu, which revealed that he is an active terrorist of TRF and had come to Jammu for a specific task.

Sultan comes to Jammu on directions of PoK based handler

According to police, Sultan had come to Jammu on directions of handler Ahmed Khalid alias Hamza alias Haqparast, a Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) based active handler of the TRF outfit. The terrorist was also in touch with Valley-based handlers through telegram and signal apps.

The questioning of the arrested militant is going on. A hunt has been launched to nab two of his associates who provided support to him for reconnaissance, the spokesman said, adding more arrests and recoveries are expected at his disclosure.

A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act was registered in Bahu Fort police station and further investigation is on, the spokesman said. In this regard, case FIR no. 315/21 U/S 20,23,38,39 UAP Act 7/25Arms Act stands registered in Police Station Bahu Fort. Further investigation of the case is going on.

LeT terrorists masquerading as TRF activists

Terrorists of pro-Pakistan Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) out are now masquerading as terrorists of TRF.

TRF is a recent entrant in the spectrum of J&K's terrorism. This group was floated by Pakistan after the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 in 2019.

As per reports, it is believed that the handlers across the border have devised the plan to float the TRF by using the cadre of LeT and other terror groups. The nefarious design of creating the TRF from the existing cadre of LeT and other groups was to give an indigenous colour to their activities in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier two suspects in Army uniform were spotted in Jammu Railway Station

On August 2, two unidentified persons donning the Army fatigues were spotted at Jammu Railway Station. The suspects fled the scene after being intercepted by an Armyman at a barber's shop at highly sensitive Jammu Railway Station.

Jammu Railway Station is a highly sensitive station in North India. It has been the target of terrorists in the past. A high alert has been sounded and trains are being thoroughly checked and passengers frisked. In 2004, four security personnel were killed and 14 injured after terrorists attacked the railway station. Every day, thousands of Vaishno Devi pilgrims reach Jammu by train.