In a joint operation security forces on early Sunday morning claimed to have eliminated two dreaded terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Identities of killed terrorists have been established as Abdul Rashid Dar alias Abid Haqqani, a self-styled district commander of the (LeT) outfit, and Azad Ahmad Shah. Both the terrorists were involved in the gruesome killings of BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari and his family members in 2020.

Two AK 47 rifles, one pistol, and other incriminating material were seized. FIR lodged and investigation started.

According to reports, the Bandipore police has received input on the September 25 evening about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Watrina Bandipora. "The input was developed further technically and humanly, a combing and search operation (CASO) was laid by police, 14 RR and CRPF, and contact was established with the two hiding terrorists on the morning of 26th September during search," an official said.

Reports said that the operation was stopped and a frequent appeal was made to surrender but both the hiding terrorists refused to surrender. Later on, the encounter resumed and two terrorists of LeT outfit neutralized who were identified as Abid Rashid Dar aka Haqani and Azad Ahmed Shah.

Terrorists were involved in killing BJP leader, his family members

According to police, Abid Rashid Dar, Azad Ahmed Shah, along foreign terrorists, namely Usman and Sajad alias Haider, were involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari and his family. The foreign terrorist Usman and Sajad were eliminated in Kreeri on September 17 this year. The remaining terrorists involved in the killing were eliminated today.

"With this, the investigation of case FIR No 74/2019 of police station Bandipora stands closed. However both terrorists were chargesheeted in that case earlier," police said.

Dar crossed over to Pakistan via Wagah border

Abid Rashid Dar was a Pakistan-trained militant who had crossed over the Wagah Border in April 2018 and had infiltrated back in 2019. The terrorist was involved in local terror incidents and had been tasked with recruitment and running the ranks of Lashkar in North Kashmir, police said.

With the killing of Dar, police claimed to have smashed LeT network in North Kashmir.

BJP Bari was killed along with his father, brother in a terror attack

On July 8, 2020, BJP's face in north Kashmir Shiekh Waseem Bari was killed along with his father and brother in a dreaded terror attack. Bari was the district president of BJP Bandipore.

Terrorists attacked Shiekh Waseem Bari at his shop at Muslimabad Bandipore in the evening. In the attack, Bari's father Bashir Ahmad and younger brother Umar were also killed. The attack took place close to the police station where Bari had a house and a shop.

The ill-fated family had ten security personnel but none of them were present at the time of the incident since they were sitting on the first floor of Bari's house. All PSOs were arrested and placed under suspension.