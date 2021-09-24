Three heavily-armed terrorists, trying to infiltrate into this side of Line of Control (LoC), were killed at the Hathlanga area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

"In the early hours today, a movement was observed in Hathlanga forest, Rampur sector. In a brief operation, the attempt was eliminated, with the neutralization of three terrorists. A similar attempt was made on September 18, which was foiled," GoC 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey said that today's infiltration attempt was the second since September 18.

"Today morning, alert troops spotted a group of infiltrators in the Uri sector. They were challenged and three terrorists were killed. The September 18 bid was foiled and the terrorists were pushed back," he said.

Killed terrorists were carrying huge ammunitions

Reports said that five AK-47 rifles, seven pistols, 5 AK magazines, 24 UBGl grenades, 38 Chinese grenades, seven Pakistan-made grenades, Rs 35000 Pakistani currency, and some edibles were recovered from the killed terrorists.

It is believed that terrorists were planning something big in Kashmir Valley. Earlier another infiltration attempt was foiled in the same area on Sunday.

Terrorists believed to be Pakistani

Reports said that the identity of only one terrorist has been established, it is believed that the remaining two were also from Pakistan. After getting inputs that Pakistani authorities have activated launching pads near LoC, security has been strengthened on the border to foil any infiltration attempt.

Sources said that after recent developments in Afghanistan, Pakistan has reactivated launching pads and training camps near LoC to provide all support to the terrorists for infiltration into this side of the border.

Terrorists adopt a new strategy

IGP Kashmir said that terrorists have adopted a new strategy to attack unarmed cops during evening hours. He said that the strategy has been changed after getting directions from across the LoC.

"Now, there is a new trend of hybrid and part-time terrorists, who are carrying out target killings during evening hours with pistols and then they resume normal activities after a day," the IGP said.

He informed that this year 97 pistols have been recovered from terrorists, which is a clear indication of the new strategy of terror outfits to target unarmed policemen, civilians, and political leaders from close range.

Earlier an infiltration bid was foiled on Sunday

On Sunday troops had intercepted a group of terrorists who sneaked into this side at Angoori post in Uri. However, when challenged, terrorists opened fire ensuing in an encounter in which a soldier was injured.

Later, security forces launched a search operation after terrorists escaped from the area. Security forces have taken the help of drones to conduct searches in the forest area.

Lt General D P Pandey on Monday confirmed said after the infiltration attempt was foiled on Sunday, it was not immediately clear at that time whether the terrorists had escaped back to the other side of the border or managed to move forward.

Since Sunday, security forces have launched a massive combing and search operation in the area. On Sunday mobile internet services were also suspended in Uri.