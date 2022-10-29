Terence Lewis has opened up on the old video of him "inappropriately" touching Nora Fatehi. Terence has revealed that he got abused in his DMs for it and he doesn't even remember if his hands actually touched her. The ace choreographer also questioned people's intelligence and why would he do something like this in front of so many cameras.

Lewis revealed that the Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come for the episode and at the moment, Geeta Kapur wanted them to do a full namaskar and greet them differently.

Terence Lewis on the viral video

"It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. That week, Malaika Arora had COVID, and Nora stepped into her shoes. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So we followed her directions. I don't even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don't know even if it is really touching," he told Maniesh Paul on his chat show.

"On a fair note, two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her... Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can't do this. I got abused, in my DMs..." he further added.