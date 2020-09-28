Nora Fatehi is currently one of the guest judges on dance reality show India's Best Dancer along with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Nora replaced Malaika Arora after the latter tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While viewers are loving the dancing queen's presence on the show and her chemistry with Terence, a video clip of Nora and Terence has gone viral leaving fans utterly disappointed. In the clip, Terence can be seen inappropriately touching Nora. While it could to be unintentional or a bad camera angle, netizens are infuriated with the choreographer for touching Nora's butt.

One of the users wrote, "Shame on you@terencehere Very cheap! Not expected this from you Thumbs down #terencelewis ghatiya insaan. Another user wrote: #NoraFatehi deserves a public apology by #TerenceLewis. "Shame on you #terencelewis and if #NoraFatehi did nothing about this behaviour of Terence and if she does not raise her voice against this activity of Terence, then Shame on her too.. where are the so call feminist now, who just speak up when it suits there agenda, fake people," said another.

Check out some of the tweets:

Clearly not a mistake. This looks so damn deliberate. Would any Feminist who stood up for Anushka take a stand for Nora Fatehi? Would Nora herself take a stand against this sexual assault by @terencehere? Wake me up when any of them do. Good night for now! pic.twitter.com/JzRW2jZEuk — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) September 26, 2020

Terence on Nora replacing Malaika on show:

Meanwhile, on the Street Dancer 3D actress' entry as a special guest, Terence had told Bombay Times: "I've been following Nora on social media even before she became famous in Bollywood. What amazes me, is that she hasn't trained in any dance form and yet, she is such a natural. I know Nora even before she performed to 'Dilbar' and her other songs. She dances from her soul."

Malaika recovers from COVID-19:

Coming to Malaika, the gorgeous diva has recovered from COVID-19 and will be back on the sets soon. On September 20, she shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask and wrote: "'Out and about'...Am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."