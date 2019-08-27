Nora Fatehi, who is known for her sizzling dance numbers in popular Bollywood movies, recently almost fell victim to an oops moment.

Nora is in news these days for her song video Pachtaoge that also features Vicky Kaushal with her. During one promotional event of the song, Nora almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

A video has come up from the event, where Nora and Vicky recreated a dance step from the song video on stage. Wearing a short dress, Nora almost fell prey to an embarrassing situation while performing as her outfit was not really appropriate to pull off the step.

However, the gorgeous diva realised her dress could reveal more than she intended to, and immediately adjusted it. Well, Nora was lucky to get away with that.

A lot of actresses become victim of such embarrassing moments during promotional events and otherwise. Being constantly under media glare, they are often clicked in unsuitable situations, making them prey to wardrobe malfunctions.

Nora had recently featured in the remixed version of Koena Mitra's O Saki Saki song. The song became video became a hit, but Koena was not impressed with the recreation. She had even dumbed it, declaring it a "mess".

However, with some popular song videos like "Kamariya", "Dilbar" and "O Saki Saki", the diva has certainly made a name in the industry.

Watch the video below: