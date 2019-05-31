Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is known for her stunning airport looks among other things. However, the actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction with her recent airport look.

Kangana was spotted sporting a white high-neck crop top, coupled with a blue striped shirt that she tugged in her white trouser. She looked extremely trendy and stylish as usual but she apparently flashed more than she intended to.

Pictures show the actress' nipples being visible over her crop-top, which she was probably not aware of. Kangana is generally very particular about her fashion sense, and even this time, she nailed it with her styling. However, it appears to be just a case of bad luck.

Bollywood actresses often face embarrassing moments due to constant media glare. They are always surrounded by paparazzi, and hence, nothing gets unnoticed. Kangana's latest airport look pictures are already all over social media, and the wardrobe malfunction is also being noticed.

Recently, another actress Kiara Advani was about to face an oops moment, but she somehow escaped it with her quick reaction. While posing for shutterbugs in a high-low dress, a sudden blow of wind had lifted her outfit. Realising the same, she immediately adjusted it and walked ahead.

Meanwhile, Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika, has been busy shooting for two anticipated films – Mental Hai Kya and Panga. While Mental Hai Kya apparently deals with the issue of mental disorder, Panga will present her as a Kabaddi player.