Kiara Advani, who has been busy with the promotions of her film Kabir Singh, recently suffered an oops moment while posing for paparazzi.

The gorgeous actress was spotted at Juhu in Mumbai, wearing a light indigo high-low dress. While she appeared to be cautious enough to avoid any instance of wardrobe malfunction, a sudden blow of wind lifted her dress, causing an embarrassing moment for her.

However, the actress realised it immediately, and adjusted her outfit. Several Bollywood actresses have till date suffered much worse oops moments. Fortunately, Kiara was careful enough to adjust her dress at the right time.

Kiara, who was last seen in the film Kalank playing a supporting role, will next feature in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. A remake of the south film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh will present her as Shahid's onscreen love interest.

The two actors have been aggressively promoting the film at various platforms. The trailer of the film received a positive response from the viewers, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the unconventional romantic flick.

Earlier, Kiara was much talked about for her masturbation scene in Lust Stories. While the particular scene became an instant hit, she recently opened up about her parents' reaction to it. Apparently, she had informed them beforehand about the scene, and so they were prepared for it.

Watch the video of Kirana's oops moment below: