MS Dhoni actress Kiara Advani had shot to fame for her hilarious masturbation scene in Lust Stories and soon became the internet sensation with her short clip. The actress had earlier said that she had no reservations or inhibitions performing the scene on screen. And now she has revealed how her parents and grandmother reacted to her viral masturbation scene.

In the particular scene, Kiara can be seen trying to sexually satisfy in her bedroom using a vibrator for an orgasm. But before she could begin pleasuring herself, she gets called by her in-laws for dinner leaving the vibrator's remote there in panic. Her granny accidentally picks up the vibrator's remote and tries to operate the TV with it but ends up operating the vibrator instead when Kiara is busy pouring water into a glass. She starts enjoying the stimulation while her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law look confused and embarrassed after watch her in this situation.

So when Kiara was recently asked about her parents' reaction to her masturbation scene on a chat show, Kiara said, "My grandmother had come to stay with me, and the film had just released on Netflix. Of course, I had seen it and my parents had seen it. Everyone loved it and all of that. They knew everything when I had said yes to the film. So, they were informed. I prepared them."

She further recalled how her grandmother failed to get the references and the context to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song playing in the background.

"She's part British, so there were certain jokes that she didn't get. She was reading it with the subtitles. Everyone else was laughing, there were a lot of reactions of the people watching. When my grandmother was watching it, she was watching it with a straight face, like deadpan," Kiara recalled.

Kiara said that she was left quite confused as she couldn't make out whether her grandmother liked it or not. She messaged her mother to ask her grandmother's reaction to which her mother asked her to explain it to her instead.

"I was like, 'Grandma, you do understand what happened?' Also, she didn't get the context to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... I asked, 'You get the context, right? Like, she has had this moment and an orgasm in front of the entire family.' She's like, 'Well, in front of the whole world now.' And I was shocked. Oh God!" Kiara added.

Last year, Kiara had said that before shooting for the scene, she Googled how a vibrator works and checked out a few scenes to familiarize herself with the acting process. The actress may have had no reservations shooting the masturbation scene but she has said that she would be careful about an intense lovemaking scene.