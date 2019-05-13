Last year, Kiara Advani had grabbed unnecessary attention on social media for her unusual facial features at an event which had set the tongues wagging. Her cheeks appeared to be swollen which made people believe that the MS Dhoni actress might have undergone plastic surgery on her face which unfortunately had gone wrong. Many even wondered why would get work done on her face when she already has beautiful features.

Kiara had then took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she hadn't gone under the knife and requested people not to jump to conclusions. And yet again, the actress, who was last seen in a special song in Kalank, has spoken about the rumours of the botox. She said that the comments affected so much that she started believing that something had gone wrong with her face.

"I remember I was at a clothing line launch. I did my own make-up, as I thought I am good at it. But I went overboard that day and in all my pictures, I could see two dollops on my cheeks. Maybe it was because of my high cheekbones or it was the highlighter. But everyone started saying that I had got botox done. It was so mean, that I started believing that something had changed on my face," Kiara Advani told Anaita Shroff Adajania on her chat show Feet Up With The Stars season 2.

Speaking about her swollen cheeks, Kiara had earlier cleared the air saying that her cheeks looked chubby because she ate biryani last night and no doctor had played a part in it.

"Wow, just reading these comments! Calm down peeps don't jump to conclusions. You might not fancy the cheeks but it was no doctor just some yummy biryani from last night," Kiara had written on Instagram.

Kiara was recently trolled for chopping off her hair (wig) in a video which she had shared on social media for promoting a brand.