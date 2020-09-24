An old picture of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor has resurfaced again. The picture was taken during their hospital visit last year. However, many are sharing and commenting on the picture thinking it to be a new one.

The picture was taken soon after the couple had announced their relationship, last year. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have recently recovered from COVID – 19 and netizens are considering the picture to have been taken after that.

Comments like "maybe she is pregnant", "marriage", "pregnancy or marriage", "preggo before marriage", "good news" were some of the comments the picture received. However, there were many who were happy with the couple being together. "Let them stay in peace", "happy for them", "my favourites", "pl get married" were some more comments the picture received.

Malaika recovery

Malaika Arora kept giving us sneak peek into her recovery process, the last two weeks. After finally defeating coronavirus, the actress wrote, "Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

Malaika –Arjun love story

Despite the huge age difference, the two have never allowed anything to seep in between them. The fact that Malaika was previously married doesn't seem to bother the couple either. Talking about Malaika, Arjun had said, "Last six months have taught me more about life than I imagined. I was just doing the right thing at one point of time and then I realised it has snowballed into something way more relevant and important in my life.

I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family. From the moment these two (Janvhi and Khushi) and dad have re-entered my life, I have realised you need a foundation. You need a life to build beyond chasing a Friday, chasing work, being coolest, being on social media, being relevant. You need something that keeps you grounded, keeps you happy and that is companionship. You need something to hold onto."