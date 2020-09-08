Ever since Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made their relationship official, the two have been at the receiving end of unfair criticism and judgement. While there is one section that totally drools over this power couple, there is another that has never managed to understand their chemistry. And the latter section jumped into action, once more, after both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus.

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love," Arjun Kapoor had written while informing everyone of his test results.

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love, Malaika Arora," Malaika wrote on social media to inform everyone. At a time, when the world needs love and warmth to battle out this pandemic; many people still have nothing but negativity in their mind.

Soon after the news of the two being positive broke out, trolls came up with memes and jokes over this.