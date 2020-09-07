The two latest celebrities to have contracted the coronavirus are – Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Arjun, who had recently started shooting, took to his social media to inform about being positive. And soon, Malaika also confirmed that she had also been tested positive. Let's take a look at who all Malaika met in the last few days.

Kareena Kapoor: Malaika Arora had recently caught up with her girl squad and shared several pictures. Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child in 2021, was also clicked with Malaika. "Some social distancing with my squad .......," Malaika had written while sharing the picture.

Amrita Arora: Apart from spending quality time with her sister and the squad, Amrita had also met Malaika at their mother's home. Joyce Arora had prepared a lavish Onam Sadya spread and the whole family was clicked having it together.

Shakeel Ladak and kids: Amrita Arora's husband, Shakeel Ladak and their kids were also clicked while enjoying the Sadya spread with Malaika and their grandmother.

Joyce Arora: It was a full-house at Malaika Arora's mother's home on the occasion of Onam. The whole family was together and Malaika had thanked her mother for it. She had written, "Our table is set ... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread Onam Sadya..#avial #erissery #pulissery #kootucurry #olan #sambar #velarikkapachadi #muttaikosethoran #vazhakaimezhukkapurati #mattachoru #nei #sambaram #injipuli #narangaachar #pappadam #paladapayasam #adapradhaman"

Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat: The constant fixtures in Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor's girl gang, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat, had also met Malaika recently. Along with Kareena and Amrita, they too were clicked with Malaika recently.