Just after actor Arjun Kapoor confirmed the news of being affected by the deadly coronavirus, girlfriend Malaika Arora has also been tested positive for Covid-19. As per the news by ETimes, sister Amrita Arora has confirmed the health of the Chaiyaan Chaiyaan starlet. Reportedly, Malaika is doing fine, is asymptomatic and will be quarantined at her residence.

The dazzling diva Malaika, resumed her shoot for the reality dance show India's Best Dancer after the unlock began. It can be speculated that all people who came in close proximity to the actress will undergo a medical checkup and Covid-19 test. Malaika Arora is yet to comment on her health and fans are eagerly waiting for the update.

Beau Arjun Kapoor also took his Instagram today to inform his friends, fans and followers that he has been tested positive but his condition is asymptomatic. He wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine."

He further added, "I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun."

Arjun Kapoor also resumed the shoot for his upcoming comedy-drama last week along with Rakul Preet Singh and others. With the actor down with Covid-19, eyes are on Rakul and team and people are wishing for their safety.

Apart from this, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also been tested positive for Covid-19 in the past. The Bachchan family was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.