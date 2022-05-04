Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi's dating rumors have been going on for a while now. Though the two have always maintained that they are good friends, their fans and followers want to see them together. Terence and Nora's chemistry has often sparked their dating rumors but the ace choreographer has finally come clean on the whole conjecture.

What Terence said

In an interview, Terence denied being in a relationship or having dated the terrific dancer. "Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (let the secret remain a secret). I will tell you off-camera. I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also," Lewis told RJ Siddharth Kannan.

"She's very real and speaks whatever comes to her mind. She has no filter, sometimes she says something and I tell her you shouldn't have said that, but she's like 'now I have said it.' But that's the charm of her. She's lovely," he further said. On the question of whether they might date in future, Terence said that one can't plan to fall in love.

When Nora thanked Terence

Terence, Nora and Geeta were seen as the judges on dance reality show – India's Best Dancer. It was then that a morphed video of Terence inappropriately touching Nora went viral. Quashing the rumours, Nora had taken to social media and said, ""Thank you Terrence! In todays time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. im glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass you and geeta maam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed."