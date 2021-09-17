Nora Fatehi had a not-so-smooth photo session recently. Nora, who looked like a vision in white, stopped to pose for the paps. However, she kept adjusting her dress and looking uncomfortable in it. Nora wore a plunging neckline dress and ticked all the boxes of fashion-o-meter. But, the dress was too revealing for her own comfort and she could be seen adjusting it every now and then.

Social media reacts

Now, social media is flooded with comments on the video. While few are lauding the actress for flaunting the dress despite the discomfort, there are many who want her to stop wearing such clothes. While we thought she totally owned the dress, take a look at what netizens had to say. "When you are not comfortable with your dress than why you wearing in public places," asked one user.

"She looks so uncomfortable," wrote another. "Nora keeps adjusting the dress she is so out of comfort zone in this one," opined one more user. But, there were also those who stood up for the actress. "She is nailing the tricky dress as always," wrote one. "Vision in white," wrote another. "Is there any dress she can't carry with elegance?" wrote one more user.

Nora's initial days of struggle

"I think that any girl or even a guy, who had gone through all that, would have been shattered. They would have lost hope. If a human loses hope, it's the worst thing. I keep thinking that even if 50 percent of the things that I went through if a girl or a guy went through, it would have been one more person in the world that we would have lost. They could have been a great person, a person who made an impact, a difference in the world," Nora had said in an interview about hardships faced in India and being cheated by Indian people at the beginning of her career.