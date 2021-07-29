Nora Fatehi has dominated our timelines. From chat shows, reality shows to music albums; she is just slaying it everywhere and how! In a short span of time, Nora has become the go to dancer for many producers.

Replacing the likes of Malaika Arora and others as the "item queens", Nora has emerged as the latest dancing sensation of the country.

Amid all this, there is no dearth of controversies in Nora Fatehi's life either. From her love affairs, wardrobe malfunction to now this; everything makes news. The latest video of Nora Fatehi has been going crazy viral on social media. The Paani Paani actress can be seen looking smoldering as she walks wearing a pink sequined saree. But, more than her eye-catching makeup, it is her walk that has grabbed attention.

The trolling

Now, Nora Fatehi's walk has come under fire by the netizens. People are mocking and trolling her over her walk. Social media is filled with people asking what made her decide to walk like that. "Why is she walking like that?" asked one user. "Doesn't she know how to walk normally?" asked another. "Don't pretend like you are walking for the first time," opined one. "Why on earth would you walk like that?" said another. "This is just too much acting", said one more user.

Not a trained dancer

Nora's latest song, Zaalima Coca Cola has been garnering attention. As always, Nora's scintillating dance moves have got everyone talking. In an interview, Nora had revealed that she is not a trained dancer but worked on it over the years.

"While growing up, I was never considered a good dancer due to my lack of training. However, I worked on myself and became a good dancer. I still work on my dance every day because there's so much to learn. An artiste can be multidimensional," Nora had said in an interview with Filmfare.