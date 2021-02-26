You can't imagine an item number without Nora Fatehi in it anymore. The smouldering diva, has given item numbers an edge with her sass and sensuousness. Songs like Garmi, Saki Saki, and Naach Meri Rani remain testimony to her killer dance moves.

From her Bigg Boss journey to every producer's go-to person for dance numbers, Fatehi has had an incredible journey. However, very few know that Nora's initial days in India were not as welcoming as they are now.

In a recent interview, the always bubbly Nora Fatehi broke down talking about her struggling days in the country. Talking to a Dubai-based youtuber, Nora said that when she arrived India, it was nothing like she had imagined. Nora Fatehi said she thought she would get picked up by a limousine and a butler, and they would take her to a suite.

She said that she thought she would go to her auditions in that limo but it was nothing like that. She added that she had the biggest slap on her face with all the bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience that she went through.

Crying inconsolably, Fatehi further said that she met evil people in India, they stole her passport, she got deported and went back to Canada. People used to laugh at her back home. "How do you go from a developed country to a developing country? You're going to go back to India, you're going to fight, learn the language, and you're going to meet people who're going to laugh at you on the way, they're going to laugh in your face," she said.

Nora also spoke about how directors would call her for auditions, make her say her dialogues laugh and high-five each-other. "I think that any girl or even a guy, who had gone though all that, would have been shattered. They would have lost hope. If a human loses hope, it's the worst thing. I keep thinking that even if 50 percent of the things that I went through if a girl or a guy went through, it would have been one more person in the world that we would have lost. They could have been a great person, a person who made an impact, a difference in the world."

Nora has received tremendous support from well-wishers and fans all across the globe post the interview. Now that we know of her struggles and heart-breaking days, here's hoping her path be filled with only success and stardom ahead.