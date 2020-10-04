Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has made a sensational comment about India's Best Dancer judge Malaika Arora. She not only heaped praises upon the latter but also expressed gratitude to her.

This weekend marked the last episode of India's Best Dancer featuring Nora Fatehi in the judge's seat as Malaika Arora returned post Covid-19 recovery. Emotional with all the love and support Nora received on the show, filling in the shoes of Malaika, the Dilbar girl penned a heartwarming post on social media.

Marking her farewell to India's Best Dancer, Nora Fatehi poured her heart to welcome back Malaika Arora on the show as well as expressed her gratitude to all the love and support she received from the audience, contestants and the team of the show, during her stint as a judge.

Nora Fatehi took to social media to share pictures with Malaika from the show saying, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!"

Fans all over are disheartened to bid adieu to Nora Fatehi and had expressed their resentment on the internet, demanding to stay. Co-judges Geeta Kapur as well as Terrence Lewis had also conveyed their fondness with heartfelt posts while the contestants offered a tribute to Nora on her last episode.

Owing to Malaika Arora's Covid-19 diagnosis, she had to take a break from the show, which led to Nora's entry on India's Best Dancer. In no time, Nora Fatehi garnered immense love and appreciation for her impeccable knowledge of dance as well as adorable charm, impressing everyone with her flawless fluency in Hindi as well.