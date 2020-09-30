After a video of Terence Lewis inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi at a reality show went viral, the actress has broken her silence on the matter. A video showing Terence Lewis touching Nora's butt before clapping had gone viral.

The video received massive backlash and slamming on social media. Fans even questioned Nora's silence on being touched indecently. And now, Nora has decided to speak up.

Terence opens up

Reacting to the strong comments on the video, Terence had shared a picture of him lifting Nora and written, "A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery, they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently. There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river. "Sure," said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked a little worried. The monks came to their monastery after a couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled."

He further wrote, "Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her? (sic)."

Nora Fatehi reacts

Reacting to this, now Nora Fatehi has said, "'Thank you, Terrence! In today's time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes. I'm glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass. You and Geeta mam has been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed (sic).""