The news of heartthrob Angad Bedi's hush-hush wedding with Neha Dhupia created a storm on social media. More so, because the wedding happened right at the time when Angad was linked to Bigg Boss and Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi. After keeping mum on the matter, Angad has finally spoken about what went wrong between the two.

"I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don't work. Ideally you want every relationship to work, if it happens it's great, if it doesn't it is unfortunate. I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she's doing exceptionally well for herself. She's a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she's on her way up! And I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck," Angad told Economic Times.

"I feel the partner that she deserves, will come her way very soon. I feel everything has a timing. It's like the universe wanted to change something within me and it happened, the universe wanted some change within her and give her stardom and it happened. Right now, it's time for her stardom, after stardom there will be time for family. I feel you can't challenge it, you know, you have to accept it. I feel that was the case and I felt that as an artist you have to just respect. I also feel that there's dignity in silence and there's lot of respect. Everybody goes through hardships but hardships make you the person you are, and I feel that is important," he further added.

Ever since his wedding, Angad and Nora both had been evading questions on each other and even ignored each-other at several events. With Angad's bare-it-all interview, we hope the duo has found the closure.