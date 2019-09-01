Relationships may go for a toss but the wounds caused by the pieces of your broken heart open up the moment you come across your former love. And it looks like, Nora Fatehi is still coping up from her bitter break-up with her ex-boyfriend Angad Bedi.

The Dilbar Dilbar fame was recently at the cleaning drive at Mumbai's Mahim beach organised by a social worker Pragya Kapoor. Nora was having a great time at the campaign and was even seen showing off her dancing skills at the beach.

But Nora decided to walk out from the drive as soon as she saw Angad Bedi arrive at the beach with his wife Neha Dhupia.

According to Spotboye, "Nora suddenly disappeared from the event, without informing anyone or the organizer" as she didn't want to come face to face with Angad.

It is being said that Nora and Angad's relationship fell apart because of the latter's closeness with Neha in the past. The two had never accepted their relationship in public but their love affair was pretty much open on social media. In fact, they were spotted attending many events together and have also walked the ramp together at a fashion show.

Nora had even denied meeting Angad at any point in her life and had said that she doesn't care what is happening in his married life.