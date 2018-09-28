An eight-year-old boy was sodomised by his school principal in Telangana. He was the principal of St. Adam's High School in Golden Heights Colony in Rajendranagar.

The incident came to light after the boy refused to go to school for two weeks and his parents found him in pain and having rectal bleeding.

On Thursday, the boy's parents and friends entered the school premises and staged a protest after learning of the incident.

They alerted the police who investigated the incident.

The principal used to take the boy to the school office and sexually assault him. He currently in the custody of the Rajendranagar police and has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). The police said that he will be in judicial remand, according to Zee News.

The victim's mother alleged that the principal lured her son with biscuits, reports Telangana Today. She also said that the sexual assault did not happen once but over a period of time.

This is not the first case in recent times. In a school in Sangli, Maharashtra, the founder and the cook were arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting girl student who resided in the school hostel for six months.