Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu attacked a media person on Tuesday amid tension and high drama at his residence here over the infighting in his family.

Fuming over a reporter of a news channel asking him about the ongoing dispute with his actor son Manchu Manoj, Mohan Babu, a former MP, snatched the mike and attacked him with the mike while using abusive words.

The incident occurred when Manoj broke the gate to barge into the family house at Jalpally after he was denied entry.

Manchu in Jalpally has been witnessing a film-like drama since Tuesday morning after the arrival of Mohan Babu's elder son and actor Manchu Vishnu from abroad.

Manoj, who had Monday lodged a police complaint that about 10 people attacked him at his residence on Sunday, held talks with Mohan Babu in the presence of Vishnu.

Later Manoj along with his wife Mounike visited the office of the Director General of Police and met the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Mahesh Bhagwat, alleging a threat to their lives.

The actor briefed the ADGP about the series of incidents happening in his house for the last two days and told him that he and his family had a life threat. He also sought security for his wife and children.

Manoj subsequently returned to the residence in Jalpally but found the gate locked. There were bouncers deployed at the gate. Manoj asked them to open the fate as his daughter was inside. When they refused he broke the gate and entered along with his private security men.

Along with Manoj and his aides, some media persons also entered the premises. Irked over a TV reporter asking him a question, Mohan Babu grabbed his mike and attacked him. The actor's bouncers pushed media persons out of the premises.

After a few minutes, Manoj emerged out of the house with torn clothes. He was allegedly beaten up inside the house.

As the tension mounted, a large number of police personnel reached there. Journalists staged protests condemning the attack and demanding an apology from Mohan Babu.

In another development, police seized the licensed firearms of both Mohan Babu and Manoj to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu has issued notices to Vishnu and Manoj asking them to appear before him on Wednesday.

The family feud took a new turn on Tuesday night after Mohan Babu reportedly fell in the house. His wife too was taken ill. They were shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli and were accompanied by Manchu Vishnu.

Mohan Babu also released a video, stating that Manoj has no right over the house at Jalpally. He said it was his wish to give the house to any of his three children or donate it.

The veteran actor said in the video that he fulfilled all wishes of Manoj but he broke his heart and tarnished his image. Mohan Babu told Manoj that his mother was in hospital because of him.

Earlier, police have registered cases on complaints by Mohan Babu and Manoj.

On a complaint made by Mohan Babu in a letter to Rachakonda Police Commissioner, a case was registered against Manoj and his wife Monika at Pahadi Shareef Police Station.

The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 329 (house trespass) and 351 (criminal intimidation).

The same police station also booked a case on a complaint by Manoj that about 10 persons assaulted him at his residence on Sunday. A case under 329, 351 and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) against Vijay and others.

Manoj had Monday lodged a complaint with the police but did not name his father or any other family member.

