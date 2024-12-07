The Kerala High Court on Saturday reprimanded the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for its failure to provide clarity on the utilisation of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the state for not submitting a detailed memorandum on the damages caused by the Wayanad landslide that devastated four villages.

The state government has publicly blamed the Centre for delays in sanctioning a special package for Wayanad. However, the Congress-led opposition has hit out at both the Centre and the state government for failing to act swiftly in the aftermath of the July disaster.

The High Court, during a suo motu hearing on compensation related to the Wayanad landslide, questioned the state's lack of transparency on SDRF utilisation. Despite a reported balance of Rs 782.99 crore in the SDRF, the state informed the Court that it could not access central funds for immediate relief without demonstrating that at least 50 per cent of the SDRF had been utilised.

The Court expressed frustration when the Finance Officer of the Disaster Management Department revealed that Rs 677 crore remained in the SDRF but was unable to specify what portion could be allocated for disaster relief in Wayanad.

"You have Rs 677 crore in your SDRF account, yet you cannot specify how much is available for immediate use. Any reasonable person should have at least some idea of available funds. If you are not able to give us a statement, even on the approximate amount, no point in having this discussion that we have not got this money, we don't have this money," the Court remarked.

The Court emphasized that without clear details on SDRF usage, it could not order the Centre to release additional funds. "You must first clarify your own resources before requesting further assistance," it stated.

Highlighting the delay, the Court said, "The landslide occurred in July, and it's now December. People's needs should take precedence. Article 21 concerns the right to life, and such delays shift focus from real issues."

The Court has directed the state government to submit a detailed report on SDRF utilisation by Thursday.

State BJP President K. Surendran criticized both the state government and the opposition for shifting blame to the Centre. "It's shameful that instead of addressing these issues, the state and Congress-led opposition are blaming the Centre. The real problem lies in the lack of accountability and clarity at the state level," Surendran said.

(With inputs from IANS)