Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, a top official said.

According to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Chief Minister has mild symptoms.

"He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health," the Chief Secretary said.

The Chief Minister's son and cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao also tweeted that KCR has tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms.

"He is currently isolated & being monitored by doctors. Been receiving a lot of messages with concern for his well-being. He is a gritty man & a fighter. Am sure he will recover soon with all of your prayers," tweeted Rama Rao.

Wishes for CM's recovery

As the news of the Chief Minister testing positive for Covid spread, leaders of his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and other political parties and eminent people from various walks of life took to social media to wish for his early recovery.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also tweeted that he is hoping for the speedy recovery of the Chief Minister.

"I pray to Allah that he grant shifa to him and the millions across our country who suffering due to the pandemic. May Allah also give courage & patience to their families & caregivers," Owaisi wrote.

