Megastar Telugu actor and politician K Chiranjeevi announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Praja Rajyam party founder and the former central minister said he was though asymptomatic at present. The 65-year-old actor was in self-quarantine at his home in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi met Telanagana CM and Nagarjuna

Before he made the announcement, the megastar Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. They were spotted without masks and flouting physical distancing protocol.

The actors met KCR to hand over the cheques of donation that they announced for the CM Relief Fund in the wake of floods in Hyderabad during which they reportedly had a brief chat. TRS MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar was also present.

In a statement, the actor-politician wrote, "Took a test for Covid-19 before resuming period drama 'Acharya' film's shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive."

"Request all those who met me in the last few days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update on my recovery soon," he added. Chiranjeevi was to commence the shoot of 'Acharya' while Nagarjuna is currently participating in the shoot of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'.