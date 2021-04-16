Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Yediyurappa would be shifted from Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted earlier, to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Yediyurappa reportedly had fever two days back and was tested for COVID-19, but the report came back negative. The CM had first contracted the virus in August last year. This is a case of reinfection.

Yediyurappa on Thursday had returned to Bengaluru, ending his campaigning for the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypolls, as he was suffering from fever and exhaustion. Despite suffering from fever and exhaustion on Wednesday, he had campaigned for the BJP's Belgaun candidate Mangala Angadi, after taking medicines, but on Thursday, doctors advised him not to "strain himself" and rest to recuperate from stress as well as fatigue due to summer.

Yediyurappa had taken his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier and was due for his second dose in three days.

Contact tracing

At a recent event outside Vidhana Soudha, Yediyurappa was seen without face mask. Accompanying the Karnataka CM was Minister of State for Social Welfare Department of Karnataka B. Sriramulu, who had also been infected by COVID-19 last August.

This is a developing story...