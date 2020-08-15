The sleuths of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau have recovered cash worth more than Rs 1.1 crore from the residence of a local revenue officer in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Keesara tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, who is in charge of the district's Keesara region, was caught accepting over Rs 1.10 crore in cash as a bribe in return for a favour to a real estate dealer at his rented residence in the town's AS Rao Nagar.

Three more arrested, probe on

According to ACB officials, three others, including a village officer and two real estate agents, were also nabbed.

Further searches of his residence and the office of a tehsildar are underway.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet which shows the ACB sleuths wearing face masks and sitting around a table sorting through bundles of money with the help of currency counters.

The tahsildar had sought Rs 2 crore bribe to issue the pattadar passbook for the disputed 28-acres land parcel. He made this promise after a few farmers obtained an order from the High Court in their favour.

Following this, the tahsildar told the real estate developer that he would doctor the documents, issue pattadar passbook and see that they would get an order from the court in their favour.