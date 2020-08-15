More than a billion people's hearts are filled with the feeling of patriotism as India celebrates 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020. The tricolour atop every building and vehicle, kids wearing the tricolour pins and watching from afar how brave India stands tall despite facing the biggest of challenges. Unlike any other year, this year's Independence Day is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flag hoisting won't host mass crowds, kids won't be dressed as their favourite freedom fighter, fewer inspiring speeches echoing in the streets and garnering loud applause from a jam-packed audience. But this day is a reassurance to all the lovers of the nation out there to fight hard, stay hopeful and never give up.

But if this is still getting you down, IBTimes brings to you a special rendition of a patriotic song - not by your favourite playback singer or artist but in fact a braveheart of Jammu and Kashmir Police who fulfills his duties towards India by the day and sings himself to sleep during the night.

J&K Police cop with a melodious voice

Meet J&K's Police Constable Nasir H Shah, whose melodious rendition of songs like "Aye Watan Tere Liye" and "Ae Guzarne Wali Hawa Bata" - two popular patriotic songs - will give you goosebumps.

Shah's video of "Ae Guzarne Wali Hawa Bata" is not new to the world of the internet as the J&K cop had once gone viral several months ago. But ahead of the Independence Day, we found it apt to reach out to this jawan to see if he's still following his passion. We finally managed to contact Shah.

As the Independence Day nears, here’s a wonderful rendition by this @JmuKmrPolice cop N.H Shah (from Surankote apparently).



Our country is filled with such amazing talent.



Please do put me in touch with him @JmuKmrPolice. :)#JaiHind ?? @spvaid pic.twitter.com/ksGtETYnGi — Danish Manzoor | Physical Distancing (@TellDM) August 13, 2020

We weren't surprised to learn he was still singing just as soulfully.

Upon our special request, Shah recorded "Aye Watan Tere Liye" and dedicated it to the entire nation as a gift of Independence Day. It's truly inspiring how Shah finds his soulful voice despite being deployed in J&K, which is often riddled with tensions, a treasure we pray he keeps alive forever.

On the occasion of Independence Day, we hope this little effort to bring a smile on some faces keeps the melody in Shah's voice. If you'd like to send love or say how great his voice is, just drop an email to editor@ibtimes.co.in.