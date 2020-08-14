The awardees of the prestigious gallantry awards have been announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Defence Ministry has also announced the awardees of the Shaurya Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

Three among the awardees have been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. The awards have been approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.

3 awardees of Shaurya Chakra from Jammu and Kashmir

The Shaurya Chakra has so far only been awarded to 2014 distinct recipients since its inception. In 2020, a few more will be added to the list.

The first among the three Lieutenant Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat of Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), was team leader was deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to conduct counter-infiltration and terrorist operations.

Major Anil URS of 4 Maratha Light Infantry is the Company Commander in an Infantry Battalion deployed along the Line of Control (LOC). The third is, Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey of Rajput Regiment 44 battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles showed a display of courage when he prevented the security cordon laid by his team from breaking and killed a terrorist.

Others on the list include Wing Commander Vishak Nair from the Air Force and 4 in the MHA who've been posthumously awarded the honour. Head constable Shri Abdul Rashid Kalas, in the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra. 31 Army personnel will also receive the Sena Medal.