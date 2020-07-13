Continuing its drive against drug dealings and social crimes, Anantnag Police have arrested 32 gamblers and 2 notorious drug peddlers in Pahalgam area. Stake money of more than 2 lacs was seized from the gamblers and huge quantity of contraband substance was also recovered from the possession of drug peddlers. Besides, Srinagar police have also arrested 3 gamblers from the Dalgate area.

Following inputs about gambling activities in Pahalgam, police party from PS Pahalgam under the supervision of SDPO Pahalgam raided different areas of Pahalgam and apprehended 32 gamblers.

Officers have seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 2,39,000 from the gamblers. They have been shifted to Police Station Pahalgam where they remain in custody.

Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Pahalgam and investigation has been initiated.

Apart from arresting gamblers, Pahalgam Police have also apprehended 2 notorious drug peddlers. Officers were able to recover 30 Kgs of Poppy straw from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Pahalgam where they remain in custody.

Subsequently Case FIR No. 43/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pahalgam and investigation in the matter has been initiated.

Srinagar Police arrests gamblers

In another action, Srinagar police have arrested three gamblers following inputs about gambling activities in the Dalgate area.

Police Party headed by Incharge PP Nehru Park raided a gambling spot in Gagribal Buchwara area of Dalgate and arrested 03 gamblers. Stake money of Rs 3,120 and playing cards were seized by police party.

In this regard a case FIR No. 78/20 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station R.M Bagh and initiated investigation.

Community members have appreciated the efforts of Police to curb social crimes. They are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers and other social crimes in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling and social crimes will be dealt as per law.