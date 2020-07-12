Amid rising coronavirus cases, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to open the union territory for tourism in a phased manner starting July 14. The govt issued a set of guidelines for the same. The first phase will see tourists arriving by air only.

In an order released by the J&K Govt stated, "In the view of the Covid related measures, it is felt imperative to put in place a protocol to be followed by the tourists as well the persons/authorities engaged in the hospitality sector," the release read.

RT-PCR testing of all tourists will be compulsory on their arrival and travellers will need to have a confirmed hotel booking. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,156 COVID-19 cases and 169 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

The guidelines to be followed by tourists visiting Kashmir:

General:

In this phase, there will be a partial opening of the tourism sector for external visitors from outside J&K, limited to tourists arriving by air only

All incoming tourists must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay.

All tourists must have confirmed return air tickets.

There shall be compulsory RTPCR tests for tourists on arrival.

Taxis or transport facilities need to be pre-booked via the hotel, for which the J&K Tourism Department will detail procedures on its website.

Persons above the age of 65 should avoid coming on a tourism holiday.

Arrival, Testing, and Accommodation: