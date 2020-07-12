Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the valley, District Administration Anantnag asked the visitors in Pahalgam to vacate the picturesque tourist spot within two hours or face legal actions. Visitors thronged Pahalgam after the administration, earlier, made announced the reopening of all parks and garden

On Sunday, July 12 the administration reimposed restrictions in the valley and designated 68 places as containment zones.

A video surfaced where the officials were making announcements through loudspeakers asking visitors to vacate Pahalgam or "face action". asked people on excursion and tourists to vacate Pahalgam In Two Hours as lockdown is reimposed

The official on the loudspeaker was heard saying, "All tourists are requested to leave Pahalgam immediately. Or else legal action will be taken against them and their vehicles will be seized.

SDM Pahalgam Faheem Ahmad told local news agencies, "We have asked all visitors to vacate Pahalgam in two hours as restrictions will be enforced. No one will be allowed to go Pahalgam."

Coronavirus cases in the Valley

Alarmed by the growing spread of coronavirus in Srinagar district, authorities on Sunday decided to re-impose the lockdown in red zone areas disallowing all public movement into and from these areas beginning tomorrow.

Srinagar DM, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told reporters that the decision to re-impose the lockdown was taken at the meeting of the district disaster management authority.

Reports said 68 areas are being brought under the lockdown beginning tomorrow. With 42 deaths and 1075 active cases, Srinagar district is the most affected district in J&K. Six patients have died today in Kashmir as panic gripped people.

So far, 182 people have died and the number of infected people has crossed 10,000 in the union territory.

Serious concern has been expressed by doctors, parents, civil society members and traders over the official decision to re-open gardens and parks although schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres and religious gatherings are banned in Kashmir.

The situation has been compounded by the utter disregard of preventive measures like masks, social distancing and over-crowding especially by the local youth.

Using motorcycles, cars and other modes of transport, local youth have been throwing gardens, parks and other places of tourist attraction in Kashmir throwing all precaution to the wind.