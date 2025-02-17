Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show have left celebs and social media divided. While many have slammed the Youtuber over his incest remarks, many have urged others to forgive him. Amid all this, political analyst, Tehseen Poonawalla has also come out in support of India's Got Latent and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Tehseen was a guest on a news channel where he spoke about 'Freedom of Speech'. He expressed his shock at the whole Parliament uniting on a "bad joke" while everyone chooses to look the other way a "convicted rapist is out every time there's an election in this country."

The former Bigg Boss contestant reasoned that it was a "bad joke" and it should be treated like that. "Cracking a bad joke is just that, a bad joke, and the punishment to it is self-censorship, self-regulation, that isn't violence. Ranveer cracked a bad joke, it may have offended someone's sensibilities but it didn't cause violence," said Poonawala.

Tehseen reasons

"There are a lot of ways to prevent your child from seeing this. This was a ticketed show for adults only, for a subscriber base. It was a show that was marketed like dark humor. If you don't like dark humor, please shut up and get out, don't watch it. I think it's filth, I didn't want to watch it but you can't impose conditions on a ticketed show, which is subscriber based, which is adult only, which says it is a show for dark humor," he further added.

The aftermath

Tehseen's comments comes amid celebs like Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui, Bharti Singh and many others extending their support to Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. 'Beer Biceps' as he is known as, had apologised to everyone over his remarks, soon after the controversy started gaining momentum. On the other hand, Samay Raina deleted all his videos and cited how he only wanted to entertain people and make them laugh.