The India's Got Latent controversy doesn't seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. From legal cases, police complaints, losing followers to deleting the episodes; Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have landed themselves in quite some trouble. Amid all this, fellow stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui has come out to support Samay Raina.

Munawar extends support

Munawar took to social media to share a strong message for Samay. He wrote, "Samay, art jo hai wo spring ki tarah hai, jitna dabaoge, utna upar uthega. My G is going to come out so strong, you will see," he wrote. (Art is like a spring, the more you suppress, the greater height it would reach)

Samay deletes all videos

Ever since the controversy, both Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia have shared messages for their fans and followers. Samay deleted all the videos of IGL and wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

Ranveer's apology

On the other hand, Ranveer apologised for his remark and said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate; it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and, obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I'm not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened."

Ashish Chanchlani cancels event

Ashish Chanchlani also took to social media to share the news of cancelling his gig. The influencer took to social media to reveal that he is unwell and wouldn't be able to attend and host the Captain America event.

"Hello doston, I am not keeping well, so unfortunately I won't be able to attend & host the screening of the film 'Captain America: Brave New World' on Valentine's Day. But, don't worry, those who are selected can still go & enjoy the show. I know, I am gonna miss y'all so much! Love you 3000 (sic)," he wrote in his Instagram stories.