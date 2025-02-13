Ranveer Allahbadia has landed himself in some major soup with his statements on Samay Raina's show - India's Got Latent. Ranveer's question that could be easily categorised as incest has left social media outraged. From massive backlash, losing followers and brand endorsements to police complaints; Allahbadia has some major obstacles to face.

The video doing the rounds

Amid all this, a video of the 'BeerBiceps' breaking down has gone viral. In the video, Allahbadia can be seen breaking down as he is speaking to the camera about "loss of work." He can further be seen saying, "I just feel I am guilty." The video is being shared as a video of the social media influencer regretting his statements on India's Got Latent.

"Mujhe isliye bura lag raha hai kyunki sab kaam band ho gaya (I feel bad because all the work has stopped). I just feel I am guilty. Poori team ko aise expose kar diya. Meri wajah se poora kaam band ho gaya hai (I exposed the entire team. Because of me, all the work has stopped)," he can be heard saying in the video.

However, many on social media have shared the video, claiming it to be a video of his remorse and regret after his statements on India's Got Latent backfired.

Several Twitter and Facebook pages have shared the video, claiming it as Ranveer's reaction after the IGL backlash.

The Latent Controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia cried in his live video sharing that how people exposing his business Monk Entertainments.

.

This Controversy is getting worse.#RanveerAllahbadiaControversy #RanveerAllahbadia pic.twitter.com/lDG0uUqGV9 — Jantrends (@jantrends) February 12, 2025

Fact Check:

The video that is being widely shared as Ranveer's 'regret' video over the IGL controversy is a misleading claim. However, the truth remains that the video is from the pandemic era, where the influencer was talking about being tested positive. The eight-minute-long video has the BeerBiceps talking about how he exposed his entire team to the virus.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

Ranveer's apology

For those who came in late, Allahbadia has already sought apology for his statements on Samay Raina's show. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate; it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and, obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I'm not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened."

He added, "I'm just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly, and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he further added.