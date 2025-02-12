Ever since its inception, Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Despite the massive success of the show, IGL has left social media divided with people debating for an against the content it endorses. Amid the fresh Ranveer Allahbadia controversy on the show; let's take a look at some comedians who are known for their clean, family comedy.

Bharti Singh: One of the most famous and successful female comedians of the country, Bharti Singh came and conquered the comedy space! With her wit, humour and impeccable comic timing; Bharti proved that age, gender or appearance can't come in the way of success.

Krushna Abhishek: It is impossible to keep a straight face every time Krushna Abhishek comes on screen. From his self-deprecating humour to amazing mimicry style; when Krushna is on screen, there is no fear of any abusive content or crass jokes coming your way.

Kapil Sharma: It wouldn't be wrong to say that it was Kapil Sharma who brought the whole family together during prime time to sit together and enjoy a family entertainer. At a time when there were seldom shows that the whole family could watch together, Kapil packed laughter punch without any emotional stories or melodrama. Kapil brought a breath of fresh air with his clean slate comedy that catered to the entire family and all age groups.

Zakir Khan: Khan is probably one of the biggest names in the stand up circuit known for his clean slate comedies. His relatable, romantic, struggling and sometimes even emotional stand ups have always been a hit with the audience. At a time when several comedians can't finish a sentence without the use of abusive words, Zakir packs a punch of entertainment by blending comedy with his shayaris.

Apart from these names, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri are known for tickling the funny bones of the audience without any cuss words or below-the-belt humour.