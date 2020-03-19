While the mention of Marlon Brando 'butter rape scene' with Maria Schneider, conspired with director Bernardo Bertolucci in 'Last Tango in Paris' to evoke genuine reactions from her still boils our blood, something similar happened back in Bollywood too which not many are aware of. It was during the shoot of Anjana Safar that something similar took place between actor Biswajeet and Rekha.

Rekha was barely 15-years old when upon saying action, Biswajeet forced his lips upon hers and kissed for five minutes straight. While Rekha closed her eyes, tears trickled down as the team cheered and whistled behind the camera. In the book Rekha: The Untold Story, Yaseer Usman spilled beans on the unfortunate scene.

"The shooting of Anjana Safar was underway in Bombay's Mahboob Studio. Raja Nawathe was the director and cinematographer of the film. In the very first schedule of the film, Kuljeet Pal (the director), Raja and Biswajeet (the lead actor) had hatched a plan, with Rekha as the unsuspecting victim. That day a romantic scene was to be filmed between Rekha and Biswajeet. Every last detail of the strategy had been decided before the shoot."

"As soon as the director Raj Nawathe said 'action', Biswajeet took Rekha in his arms and pressed his lips on hers. Rekha was stunned. This kiss had never been mentioned to her. The camera kept rolling; neither was the director ordering 'cut' nor was Biswajeet letting go of her. For all of five minutes, Biswajeet kept kissing Rekha. Unit members were whistling and cheering. Her eyes were tightly shut but they were full of tears," it further said.

Biswajeet had later clarified that it was not his but the director Raja Nawathe's idea. He had also said that he was just following the instructions of the director who felt this scene was important to the plot. "It was not for my enjoyment, but important for the film. Rekha felt betrayed and was furious," Biswajeet had confessed.