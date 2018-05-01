Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's rumored past affair is an open secret, and that is the reason that the duo has always avoided crossing paths with each other. However, looks like the veteran actress is now desperate to become friends with the Bachchan family.

Rekha, who earlier used to avoid any event related to Big B, attended a special screening of Amitabh's next movie 102 Not Out, according to The Asian Age. She even couldn't reportedly stop praising Amitabh's performance in the film.

Not just that, Rekha reportedly has been trying her best to sort things out with the megastar's wife Jaya Bachchan. However, Jaya, like the entire family, reportedly feels uncomfortable in the presence of Rekha, and she made it apparent also.

"All this affection towards the Bachchan family is very embarrassing for them. Abhishek and Aishwarya are too polite to not reciprocate. But, Jayaji, who is not known to hide her feelings, makes her discomfort at Rekhaji's PDA quite obvious," the publication quoted a source close to the Bachchan family as saying.

Earlier, there were reports claiming that the iconic actress was trying to come close to the star family through Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Rekha had written a letter praising the former Miss World.

Rekha and Amitabh's rumored relationship during the 1980s is not something hidden. Although neither of them ever directly confirmed it, Rekha had always been open about her fondness for the legendary actor, and in certain occasions had almost made the affair too apparent with her words.

In an old interview, the 63-year-old actress had said that she had returned two rings — which she never used to remove from her fingers as those were given to her by Amitabh — when he refused to work with her after Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

She had also said that Jaya cried after watching romantic scenes between her and the actor in the film, following which she had put a ban on Amitabh working with Rekha.

Well, with so much of history between Rekha and the Bachchan family, it's obvious that things get little awkward, even though it has been a long time since the controversial episode ended.