An old interview of Sunjay Kapur's third wife, Priya Sachdev, has taken over the incident after his death. Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 at the age of 53 after suffering a cardiac arrest. In the interview, Priya spoke about her equation with Sunjay's second wife, Karisma Kapoor. She also shed light on the bond she shares with her two kids – Samaira and Kiaan.

Equation between kids

Priya was earlier married to Vikram Chatwal, with whom she had a daughter—Safira. Sunjay and Priya, together, welcomed their little boy, Azarias. Karisma and Sunjay together had two children—Samaira and Kiaan. In an interview with Kin and Kindness, Priya had revealed that the four kids share a great bond. She also added how Azarias looks up to Kiaan as his big brother.

"Our two daughters are so close also, so besides our little boy when he was born, the two girls bonded and that created the bond between Kiaan as well, and my little boy Azarius is a big fan of his older brother. Samaira and Kiaan are also from a broken home so for them also their EQ is also very high," she said.

Equation with Karisma

Sachdev revealed how the children have multiple groups, one with their parents and one with the step mothers too. Priya added that she calls Karisma 'Lolo.' The celebrity wife also added how she had invited Karisma for tea, which led to dinner, and now they all even go on family vacations together.

"So, we have family groups. We've created a Kapoor family group and then they have another Kapoor family group with their mother... and with their mother also Sanjay and I have had many conversations together. I call her Lolo. We invited her for tea over to the house and then after that from one tea led to a dinner and she has also joined us on a few family vacations," she said in detail.

Both Priya and Karisma were spotted together at Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet. Karisma couldn't hold back her tears and Priya looked devastated. The four children were spotted comforting one another in this time of grief.