Sunjay Kapur was laid to rest on June 19 amid the presence of family members and close friends. The business tycoon passed away untimely after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 12. Sunjay's first wife, Karisma Kapoor, looked somber at the prayer meet and final rites. She was accompanied by their kids—Samaira and Kiaan.

Priya Sachdev looked devastated

Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev was also spotted at the prayer meet. Priya looked devastated and heartbroken in the pictures going viral. Priya was Sunjay Kapur's third wife. His first wife was Nandita Mahtani post which, he married Karisma Kapoor. Priya and Sunjay's marriage looked rock solid, and the two had recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Sunjay and Priya had a son together, whom they had named Azarias. Sunjay reportedly passed away after he accidentally swallowed a bee that got stuck in his windpipe, leading to a heart attack. He was playing polo during the time of the accident. It took the family members almost a week to get his body back from London to Delhi for the final rites.

Sunjay's sister pens note

Priya and Karisma came together with folded hands at the prayer meet of Sunjay. Sunjay's sister, who had not spoken to him for the last few years, has also penned an emotional note post his death. Mandhira revealed that they had not spoken to one another for the last four years.

"My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years, a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness, however, that will never take back what we were and what we had," Sunjay's sister, Mandhira wrote.

"We will never be us and it is devastating that we didn't fix what had become broken and so now my heart is the same. I am sure he knew despite our recent estrangement that I loved him and in my soul I am sure he shared the same hope as I, that one day we would be as amazing as we were for the first 47 years. Of this I am sure and take some small comfort," she added.

She also urged people to fix up their grudges, leave nothing unsaid, and give no scope to ego in a relationship.