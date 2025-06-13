Industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing polo in the UK. Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and the former chairman of Sona Comstar; Sunjay was just 53. Kapur was playing polo at the prestigious Guards Polo Club in England when he suffered a heart attack and passed away tragically.

Bee sting?

Kapur was playing for his team, Aureus. As the bee entered his throat and apparently stung him, Sunjay felt discomfort and exited the field. And as fate would have it, the bee sting reportedly triggered a cardiac arrest that turned fatal for him. There has been no official confirmation on the same yet.

Sanjay's post on plane crash

Sunjay Kapur's death came barely a few hours after he expressed condolences on the Ahmedabad – London Air India plane crash that claimed several lives. "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash," he had written.

Suhel Seth confirms death

Author and columnist Suhel Seth took to social media to confirm the news of his untimely death. "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar...Om Shanti," he posted.

A few hours after the news surfaced, close friends of Karisma Kapoor arrived at her residence to extend their support. Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with Saif Ali Khan to be there for her sister in the time of grief. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, who share close bond with the Kapoor sisters also arrived to extend support.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur got married in 2003 and their divorce was finalised in 2016. The couple had two children together – Samaira who was born in 2005 and son Kiaan, who was born in 2011. Soon after his divorce, Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev.