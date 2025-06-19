Industrialist and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in London on June 12 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo. According to reports, he had accidentally swallowed a bee, which may have triggered the cardiac arrest. However, an official confirmation regarding the cause of death is still awaited.

Sunjay Kapur's last rites were performed on Thursday, June 19, at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunjay and Karisma's children, Samaira and Kiaan, attended the funeral. Several viral photos showed Kareena supporting her sister Karisma during this difficult time. In one emotional moment captured by the paparazzi, Kiaan was seen breaking down, with Karisma consoling him.

On Thursday morning, Karisma was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her children, Samaira and Kiaan, as they departed for Delhi to attend the funeral.

A day before the last rites, Sunjay Kapur's family released a press note detailing the funeral arrangements and an upcoming prayer meeting. Notably, the note was signed by Samaira and Kiaan, but Karisma Kapoor's name was not mentioned.

The prayer meeting is scheduled for Sunday, June 22, between 4 PM and 5 PM at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

Just hours before his sudden demise, Sunjay had posted a condolence message on X (formerly Twitter) for the victims of the Air India plane crash: "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash"

On June 9, he shared a philosophical message, writing, "Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions."

Captioned with #MondayMotivation, the post read, "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs' to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the 'why nots'."

About Karisma and Sunjay's marriage

Before marrying Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur was previously married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani (1996–2000). Sunjay and Karisma tied the knot in 2003 and had two children—daughter Samaira (born in 2005) and son Kiaan (born in 2010). In 2014, the couple filed for divorce. Their separation made headlines due to the bitter legal battle and public allegations. In 2016, they were officially granted a divorce by the court.