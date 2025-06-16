Last Photo of Sunjay Kapur smiling with his friend during Polo match surfaces days after his death

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12, 2025, in the United Kingdom. He was 53.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports suggested that Sunjay may have suffered an anaphylactic shock after allegedly swallowing a bee during a polo match. According to sources, a bee flew into his mouth while he was playing, stung him, and possibly triggered a fatal heart attack.

Reports state that Sunjay collapsed on the field during the match. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across India's corporate world and the polo community.

Days after his passing, Sunjay's last photo has gone viral. Shared by the SUJÁN Indian Tigers Polo Team on Instagram, the image shows Sunjay dressed in a dark blue outfit, smiling with his arm around his friend Jaisal Singh.

The caption read, "Today, we play the final of the Cartier Trophy in memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur, who tragically passed away on the field a few days ago. Our Captain and Patron, Jaisal Singh, will mount up with the team to observe a minute's silence in honour of his dear old friend Sunjay, and then sit out as a mark of respect."

"This photograph of Sunjay and Jaisal was taken moments before they mounted up to play the semi-finals a few days ago. (@polobygarrahan) RIP Sunjay; you will be missed. Your tireless enthusiasm and patronage will be remembered forever by the entire polo community."

Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor have two children, Samaira, born in 2005, and Kiaan, born in 2011. The couple filed for divorce in 2014 through mutual consent, and their separation was finalised in 2016. After the divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

His last rites are yet to be performed.