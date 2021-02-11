Taylor Swift is already making 2021 a great year for fans. After last year's surprise launch of two new albums Folklore and Evermore, she revealed plans to rerecord her first six albums to control her own masters. Now, the singer has finally revealed that she's launching the rerecorded version of Love Store at midnight. What's more? The new version of Fearless with 26 songs is done and to be released soon.

Swift's official website is offering preorders of the Fearless album, which are to be delivered on April 9. Taylor's fans, referred to as Swifties, will be thrilled to know there will be 6 new songs in the new album.

"I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor's Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight," the Love Story singer tweeted.

The story behind rerecording masters

In a detailed post, Swift explained the reason behind the rerecorded versions of Fearless and Love Story. Read full statement below:

when i think bAck on the fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face. this was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. so before i say any else, let me just say that it was a real honor to get to be a teenager alongside you. an for those of you i've come to know more recently than 2008, i am ecstatic that i'll get to exPerience a bit of that feeling with you in the very near future. now that i can fully appreciate it in its whimsical, effervescent, chaotic entirety. fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth. it was the diaRy of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the falrytale ending she'd been shown in the movies. i'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of fearless is done and will be with you soon. it's called fearless (taylor's version) and it includes 26 songs. i've spoken a lot about why i'm remaking my first six albums, but the way i've chosen to do this will hopefuLy help illuminate where i'm coming from. artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work. for example, only i know which songs i wrote that almost made the fearless album. songs i absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don't want too many breakup songs, don't want too maNy down tempo songs, can't fit that many songs on a physical cd). those reasons seem unnecessary now. i've decided i want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my fearless album. that's why i've chosen to include 6 never before released songs on my version of this album. written when i was betweeN the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind. this process has been more fulfilling and emoTional than i could've imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music. i Hope you'll like this first outing as much as i liked traveling back in time to recreate it. love story (taylor's version) will be out tonight. sincerely and fearlessly, taylor

Easter Egg: Here's a fun fact about the above note. There are certain letters used in caps and if you pick them out, they spell April Nnth. It is all but confirmed in plain words that Taylor's version of Fearless is dropping on April 9.

Decision to rerecord originals

Swift had planned to re-record her first five albums after her contract allowed her to re-record her music when she couldn't own her original masters. In November, rights to her first six albums were sold by Scooter Braun to a private equity firm for $300 million. When Swift tried to buy back her albums, there was a lot of red tape to cross over, which is when she decided to re-record her albums. The first glimpse of her rerecorded song was seen in Ryan Reynolds Match dating site ad.