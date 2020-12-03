Taylor Swift amazed millions of her fans when she revealed a snippet of one of her old songs for Ryan Reynolds' comical new commercial. Swift has put all the speculations on hold after unveiling a redo of her original hit, "Love Story" for Deadpool movie star Ryan Reynolds' dating site Match.

Taylor Swift posted on Twitter: "Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so... here's a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

Love Story of 2020

Taylor Swift's tweet links to Deadpool star sending out a new commercial in which a devilish looking figure finds true love with a young lady who lives in a big deserted city far away from his place. The devil finds love despite or because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic conditions. In the commercial, the devil poses with his new partner in front of a dumpster fire as flaming fireballs approach the earth. In the end, the devil says, "I just don't want this year to end."

Back in 2019, when Scooter Braun and his Ithaca Holdings LLC brought the master rights to Taylor Swift's Big Machine catalog, she said that she planned to rerecord her albums to can have all the master rights again.

Fan reactions to Taylor Swift's "Love Story"

Right after Taylor Swift released the snipped of the re-recording of "Love Story," fans started to share their opinions on it. Some stated that after listening to the "Love Story" song, they were transported to 2008, the time when Swift originally released the song.

Check out some more reactions from her fans:

It has been some time when fans have speculated on what Taylor Swift is going to do with her old recordings. In one of her recent interviews with Good Morning America, Swift said that she had a fantastic time recording "Love Story" because of the older music and her voice as a teenager.

"When I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now. So it's been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song."